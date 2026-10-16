Ukraine Out Of US-Made Patriot Interceptors Amid Increased Russian Attacks: Report

Ukraine has reportedly exhausted its stock of Patriot interceptor missiles, leaving it largely defenceless against Russian ballistic strikes just as its relationship with Washington reaches a new low. The shortage comes at a fraught moment when Kyiv was already dealing with restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade version of Elon Musk's Starlink, adding to the pressure on its battlefield capabilities.

At least four people were killed and 25 others injured after Russian ballistic missiles struck three power plants in Kyiv and targeted energy infrastructure in Kharkiv during that attack overnight into Wednesday morning.

Citing sources, CNN reported that "almost all the ballistic missiles from the last strike were not intercepted due to a lack of (interceptor) missiles."

It is believed this won't be the first time Ukraine has fully run out of Patriot interceptors, as Zelensky has been vocal about his ongoing struggle to obtain more stocks.

But this time, it coincides with a bitter public feud between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently said he felt "betrayed" by Washington's oil deal with Moscow.

Ukraine also attacked a Russian oil refinery, abandoning a brief truce involving energy-related targets that it said Moscow did not heed. The strike could further complicate Kyiv's relations with Trump, which have soured again in recent days amid the White House demand for a truce.

Zelensky has complained that Ukraine in recent days was denied the usual Western intelligence on Russian ballistic missile strikes, and limits were placed on its use of US-made Starlink communication terminals-- both vital for the Ukrainian military's defence capabilities.

For months now, Zelensky has also repeatedly complained that Ukraine is running short of US-made interceptors, which are one of the few defensive weapons capable of knocking down a ballistic missile. But the interceptors are not only expensive but also running in short supply globally, as other countries have burnt through their stockpiles amid the war in Iran.

During a July visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed obtaining licenses for making Patriot interceptors with his counterpart, Donald Trump.

At the time, Trump said the United States should be "very careful" before granting Ukraine authorisation.