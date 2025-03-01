Ukraine Envoy's Gesture During Trump-Zelensky Public Blowup Goes Viral

The White House on Friday witnessed a shouting match between US President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance on one side and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the other. During the ugly spat that played out in front of diplomats and US and international media, the two US leaders shouted at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" and disrespecting the country.

As the public clash unfolded, a video of Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova's reaction has gone viral on social media. In the barely 12-second clip, the diplomat can be seen hiding her face behind her hands - a facepalm gesture - and nodding. She even had a visibly embarrassed look on her face.

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino also mockingly shared the video on X, calling Zelensky a "complete and total disaster".

"Ukrainian Ambassador understands that Zelensky is a complete and total disaster," he said.

The Oval Office meeting between Trump and Zelensky was bound to be awkward given the former's unwavering support towards Russia. The meeting started on comparatively civil terms as they discussed plans for a mineral deal. However, it turned into a fiery argument within minutes after JD Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the Russia - Ukraine war. This pushed the Ukrainian leader to explain how Russia has violated earlier deals.

Vance then told Zelensky that he was being "disrespectful" and criticised him for failing to acknowledge the extent of American support in Ukraine's war effort.

"Mr President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the frontlines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president," he said.

A triggered Trump, in a loud and stern voice, told Zelensky, "You don't have the cards right now. You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out, and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Shortly after, Zelensky walked out with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace".

The two sides did not even sign an agreement - that was the key purpose of Zelensky's visit.