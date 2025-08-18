Zelensky Signals Openness To Three-Way Meeting With Trump And Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump expressed hope that Monday's critical talks with Ukrainian and European leaders at the White House could lead to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Monday's hastily assembled meeting comes after Trump met with Putin and has said that the onus is now on Zelenskyy to agree to concessions that he said could end the war.

A group of European political heavy-hitters will also meet with the US president after they were left out of Friday's summit, and they are looking to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow.

