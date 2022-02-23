Ukraine Crisis: Twitters Users Claim 'The Simpsons' Predicted It In 1998

The clip circulating online is from a 1998 episode of 'The Simpsons'.

The Simpsons show is again in the news. Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, some users on social media have found an old clip, which predicted the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War way back in 1998.

The clip is being shared widely on Twitter and other social media platforms as the West tries to find a solution to stop an “all-out war”.

The clip is from an old episode “Simpsons Tide”, which aired on March 29, 1998, when Boris Yeltsin was the President. It shows Simpsons patriarch Homer Simpson joins the Navy and gets into a shooting match with a Russian submarine, as per a Vox report.

A clip of that episode is being shared by social media users, which shows the Russian ambassador to the United Nations revealing that the collapse of the Soviet Union was just a trick the deceive the United States.

In the 30-second clip, Lenin is seen breaking out of a glass coffin (like a zombie), and claiming he “must crush capitalism”.

The Simpsons have an auror trapped in a basement somewhere — Alegna (@cloppyhorse) February 22, 2022

The clip was shared when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, which led to worsening of tension between Russia and the United States.

In the latest crisis, the United States has accused President Vladimir Putin of massing more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in preparation for what it fears could be a full-scale invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied plans for such an attack but says it has a duty to protect people living in the two breakaway regions.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was always open to diplomacy but put its own national security interests first and would continue to strengthen its military in the face of what he called a difficult international situation.

Russia is demanding non-inclusion of Ukraine in NATO and a limit to the deployment of troops and weapons in Eastern Europe.