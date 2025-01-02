Ukraine Court Jails Man For 15 Years Over Helping Russian Army

A Ukrainian court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for passing information to Moscow that could have helped it target missile strikes, officials said Thursday.

Kyiv has opened thousands of probes against Ukrainians suspected of collaborating with Russian forces since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The SBU security service said the man, a 36-year-old living in the southwestern Chernivtsi region, "tried to pass to the aggressor the coordinates of local warehouses with fuel and lubricants" so they could be targeted in aerial attacks.

It said he had been "hiding at home" for two years, avoiding being called up from the army. After being contacted by Russian handlers online, he offered to work with them.

He was also accused of having "glorified" and "justified" Russia's invasion during an online live stream in which he set fire to the Ukrainian flag.

The SBU said his arrest prevented a "series" of aerial attacks on "critical infrastructure".

He was sentenced to 15 years on charges of attempting to commit high treason and justifying Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

