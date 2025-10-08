Ukraine Claims It Captured Indian Man Fighting For Russia, India Yet To Verify

A 22-year-old Indian national, who was allegedly fighting for the Russian army, was reportedly captured by Ukrainian forces. Indian authorities have not confirmed the detention and said they were working to verify Ukrainian media reports that identify the Indian man as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, apparently a resident of Morbi in Gujarat.

"We are ascertaining the veracity of the report. We have not yet received any formal communication from the Ukrainian side in this regard," sources in the Ministry of External Affairs told NDTV.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, Hussein, who went to Russia to study at a university, was enlisted by the Russian army to fight against Ukraine.

Hussein appeared on a video recorded by Ukraine's 63rd Mechanised Brigade, which captured him. In the video, he was heard saying that he was sentenced to seven years in prison on drug-related charges in Russia.

During his time in jail, he was offered the opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment, which he took.

#BREAKING: Ukraine claim they have captured an Indian National along with Russian Forces. Indian national Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein is a 22-year-old student from Morbi, Gujarat, India who had gone to Russia to study at a university. Indian Govt is ascertaining details. pic.twitter.com/FtmsryGN1S — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2025

"I didn't want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the 'special military operation' (Russia's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). But I wanted to get out of there," Hussein reportedly said.

He further told the Ukrainian military that he received 16 days of training by Russian forces, and on October 1, he was sent on his first combat mission. Hussein said he spent three days fighting, and then, after a conflict with his commander, he surrendered to Ukrainian troops.

"I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres (1-2 miles) away... I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn't want to fight. I needed help," he said.

The news followed earlier reports that claimed that Russian forces were enlisting nationals from other countries, including India and North Korea, with promises of lucrative jobs or other opportunities.

Hussein claimed he was promised financial compensation for joining the Russian army, which he never received.

"I don't want to go back to Russia. There is no truth there, nothing. I'd rather go to prison here (in Ukraine)," he said.

In January, the Ministry of External Affairs said that 12 Indian nationals, among a total of 126 who were misled into settling in Russia, have died fighting for the Russian Army in Ukraine. At the time, the ministry said sixteen others were "missing" at the time.

Later, the Indian government "strongly" took up the issue with Moscow and requested the early discharge of Indians trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by refusing to take sides, opting out of joining international sanctions against Moscow and calling for a peaceful resolution.