UK Woman Who Raped And Abused Children Found Dead In Prison

A convicted child rapist, serving a 12-and-a-half-year sentence in the UK has died, the authorities confirmed last week. Rebecca Holloway, 31 was found dead at the HM Prison Low Newton in Durham, where she was less than five years into her sentence. Her family members have been informed but no further details about the nature of her death have been released, according to a report in People.

The Prisons and Probations Ombudsman is expected to publish its findings about the death in due course.

"HMP/YOI Low Newton prisoner Rebecca Holloway died on 13 February. As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate," a prison service spokesperson said.

Holloway admitted to a list of child sexual offenses, including two counts of rape at Great Frombsy Crown Court in 2018 after which she was handed a long-term jail sentence.

'Willing participant'

Judge Paul Watson who delivered the verdict, described the case as one of the "most distressing" he had ever seen. Holloway met a serial paedophile named Oliver Wilson on a dating app and the pair soon teamed up to carry out grotesque abuse of children.

"You were there encouraging Wilson when he was sexually abusing the girl and you played your part in the vile sexual acts to which she was subjected," the judge said at the time.

"You derived perverted sexual pleasure from what he was doing. You were a willing, even enthusiastic, participant in what happened. The full extent of the long-term impact of what you two did to the girl may never be known. But it is clear that it has had a profound effect upon her."

Officers investigating the case found close-up pictures of girls' underwear, sex toys, and sexual images of children in her possession. Meanwhile, Wilson was sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of 11 sex offenses, including five rapes.

His phone revealed 'highly sexualised and extremely graphic' conversations with Holloway about sexual abuse against children.