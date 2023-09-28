UK Woman Dies After Suffering From 'Complications' During Cosmetic Surgery In Spain

A court on the island is investigating the death.

A British woman has died after she underwent a cosmetic surgical procedure in Spain's Mallorca, Metro reported. The tragic incident happened in mid-September when the unnamed British woman visited a private clinic in Palma, Mallorca. However, a ''series of complications'' arose during the operation following which she was rushed to Son Espases University Hospital in Palma. She died some hours later.

As per Majorca Daily Builletin, the court notified the family, who traveled to Palma to take care of the body.

The surgeon who conducted the operation lives outside Spain but has been described by Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora as a long-established professional ''who has spent decades working in Palma and other European countries.''

Meanwhile, there has not yet been any official comment from court officials or police. As per local reports, a court on the island is investigating the death. Investigators are seeking to ascertain if the death was the result of medical negligence.

Earlier this month, a UK coroner warned of the risks associated with having cosmetic surgeries abroad after a British woman died following a buttock enlargement surgery in Turkey. Notably, Melissa Kerr died at the Medicana Kadikoy Hospital in Istanbul last year on November 19, Sky News reported. The 31-year-old died on the day she had the Brazilian butt lift procedure.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jackeline Lake said she would be writing a report for the health secretary to try and prevent further deaths from this ''risky'' procedure.

Talking about the case, Ms. Lake said, ''Ms. Kerr wasn't seen by a surgeon or clinician prior to the date of the procedure and underwent a limited assessment prior to the procedures. There has been the release of an international alert to surgeons regarding the high mortality rate associated with this procedure. There has also been the introduction of a voluntary moratorium on this type of procedure in the UK.”

She added, ''These are clearly not being followed in Turkey. I'm concerned patients are not being made aware of the risks or the mortality rate associated with such surgery. I do have concerns there will be future deaths and I'm of the view future deaths can be prevented by way of better information.''