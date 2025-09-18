UK Will Recognise Palestinian State This Weekend: Report

Britain will formally recognise a Palestinian state this weekend, after U.S. President Donald Trump, who opposes the decision, has left the country at the end of his state visit, the Times newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned in July that it would take the action unless Israel took steps to relieve suffering in Gaza and reached a ceasefire in its nearly two-year war with Hamas.

Israel says recognising a Palestinian state, which France, Canada, and Australia have also said they will do this month, would reward Hamas.

The Times, without citing its sources, said Britain would make an announcement once Trump has completed his trip on Thursday. Britain's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, Trump, who is currently enjoying an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, said he did not mind if Britain made such a move, but since then the U.S. has made clear its opposition to any such action by its European allies.

Starmer, who is under pressure from some in his Labour Party to take a harder line against Israel, had said Britain would recognise Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly next week unless Israel took substantive steps to alleviate the situation in Gaza.

Britain has long supported the policy of a "two-state solution" for ending the conflict in the region but previously said this could only come when the time was right.

