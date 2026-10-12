UK Wildlife Park Confirms Siberia Tiger That Mauled Man To Death Will Not Be Euthanised

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England has confirmed that it will not euthanise a Siberian tiger that mauled a man to death after he entered its enclosure on Saturday, October 10. The tiger, named Altai, is safe and well, the park said, following the fatal incident that sparked concerns about the animal's fate. The decision comes amid online discussions over whether the tiger should be put down.

South Yorkshire Police said the tiger attacked the man after he entered its enclosure, leaving him seriously injured. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement on Sunday, the wildlife park expressed its condolences to the victim's family and thanked members of the public who had contacted it with concerns about Altai. The park also announced that it would remain closed for the day to allow staff members, who had been deeply affected by the incident, to receive specialist support.

"Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger. We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident," the statement read.

Visitors Describe Moments Before Incident

A visitor named Marie Miller said in a Facebook post that she had seen the man shortly before the incident, the Guardian reported. According to her account, he appeared to be enjoying his visit and asked a stranger to take his photograph with the tiger in the background. "The man who I saw on the bridge with his earpods in dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger," the post read.

Another visitor, who did not wish to be identified, described the evacuation as frightening and confusing in an interview with the South West News Service.

"At first, we were all scared and confused because we had no idea what was going on. Different routes had been closed off, and staff were positioned around the park directing visitors where to go. The scariest part was not knowing what was happening," she recounted.

The visitor said she later saw police officers near the tiger enclosure, where a young man was surrounded by officers. She also spotted an air ambulance outside the park but said she did not see anyone being taken away in it.

The visitor added that she had heard people say the man was 22 years old but could not independently confirm his age.



