UK Teacher Groomed Student For Sex Before Becoming Pregnant With Another Schoolboy

Rebecca Joynes arrives at Manchester court for hearing.

A teacher in the UK got pregnant by one of her pupils while on bail for having sex with another student, a court heard. According to the BBC, Rebecca Joynes was on bail in connection with grooming a 15-year-old boy by gifting him a 345 pounds (nearly Rs 36,000) designer belt. The case is being heard by Manchester Crown Court where the 30-year-old teacher is facing trial on six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while in a position of trust. She has denied all the charges.

The teacher was suspended by her school during the investigation. Neither the school, nor the teenagers have been named by the outlet.

She was arrested after having sex with the 15-year-old boy, who messaged his friend and even sent a photo clicked secretly.

Prosecutor Joe Allman said Boy A (the first victim) was called to the court to answer questions from Joynes' barrister in a recorded cross-examination.

"The case was then adjourned to await the rest of the trial, but in the meantime it turned out that Ms Joynes had been in a fairly long-term sexual relationship with another of her 15-year-old pupils," said Mr Allman.

"In due course (Boy B) gave his own account. He said Ms Joynes was his teacher that they were in contact while she was suspended, and that he went to her flat when he was 15. They kissed and then, after he turned 16, they struck up a full sexual relationship from she which ended up pregnant," the lawyer added.

He called Ms Joynes' act "brazen".

"Of course she can't deny that sexual relationship because she became pregnant with (Boy B's) child and she had (Boy B's) child," said Mr Allman.

The court heard she had told the boy she was unable to conceive. Her trial is scheduled to last two weeks.