UK Surpasses 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Britain has registered more than one million coronavirus cases during the global pandemic, with nearly 22,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed Saturday.

A total of 1,011,660 Covid-19 cases have now been recorded, while the death count climbed by 326 to stand at 46,555 fatalities within 28 days of a positive test result, the highest tally in Europe.

