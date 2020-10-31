UK Surpasses 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

London:
Britain has registered more than one million coronavirus cases during the global pandemic, with nearly 22,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed Saturday.
A total of 1,011,660 Covid-19 cases have now been recorded, while the death count climbed by 326 to stand at 46,555 fatalities within 28 days of a positive test result, the highest tally in Europe.
