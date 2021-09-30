UK Seeks To Oust China From Sizewell Nuclear Plant: Report

France's EDF owns 80% of the project and China's state-owned nuclear firm CGN holds the remainder. (File)

Britain is nearing a deal with France's EDF to force China to offload its stake in the Sizewell C nuclear power station in eastern England, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The proposed £20 billion ($27 billion, 23 billion euros) plant on the Suffolk coast is currently awaiting a formal investment decision.

EDF owns 80 percent of the project and China's state-owned nuclear firm CGN holds the remainder.

The FT, citing people briefed on the situation, reported on Wednesday that the UK government and EDF want to force CGN to sell or float its 20-percent stake.

In response, a government spokesman told AFP that negotiations were "ongoing" but no investment decision has yet been made. EDF declined to comment.

The business daily added that ministers are also expected to block CGN's plans for another nuclear plant at Bradwell in Essex, southeast England.

UK media had reported in July that Britain was exploring ways to bar CGN from all strategic power projects amid chilling relations between London and Beijing.

Relations have become increasingly strained on issues ranging from espionage and cyberattacks to alleged human rights against the Uyghur Muslim minority, and repression in Britain's former colony of Hong Kong.

London angered Beijing by last year banning Chinese telecoms group Huawei from involvement in its 5G network after the United States raised spying fears.

CGN is already working alongside France's EDF in the construction of a nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point, in southwest England, which is due to be completed in 2025.

