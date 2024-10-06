UK Robber Breaks Into Home, Cooks Meal For Victim, Hangs Clothes To Dry

A burglar broke into a woman's home in the UK and decided to feel at home and finish several household chores including cooking, cleaning and hanging out washed clothes. He left the house with a note, “Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch.”

Damian Wojnilowicz, 36, conducted an unusual burglary in Monmouthshire on July 16. Cardiff Crown Court sentenced him to 22 months of jail on Thursday, reported BBC.

This left the victim too scared to stay in her home. “Two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before,” said the woman in a personal statement. “I wondered if it was somebody who knew me, if it was going to turn into a stalking incident, if he knew I lived alone and if I had been targeted,” she added.

“I was too scared to stay in my own home and stayed with a friend.”

Burglar's To-Do

Damian Wojnilowicz unpacked a pair of shoes and discarded the packaging in the recycling bin. Similarly, he replaced toothbrush heads and kitchen utensils.

Wojnilowicz took grocery shopping out of bags and put them in the refrigerator. He went on to rearrange the fridge. He also refilled bird feeders, removed plant pots, moped the floor and kept an empty bottle of wine in a rack.

Before leaving, Wojnilowicz cooked a meal using ingredients from the woman's cupboard.

When the woman returned home, she saw a bottle of red wine had been left out, next to a glass and bottle opener, and a bowl of sweets was lying on the living room table.

She spoke to her neighbour who described seeing someone hanging out washing.

Burglar Gets Caught

Wojnilowicz carried out a second burglary at another home on July 29, following which he was arrested. He was caught when the homeowner received a CCTV alert on his phone which showed Wojnilowicz walking on his driveway.

This time he used the shower in a summerhouse to wash and clean his clothes. He consumed food and drink and left the hot tub dirty.

When the homeowner asked his son-in-law to attend to the property, Wojnilowicz was found holding a glass and appeared to be drunk. He left the house upon asking.

The homeowner said he felt "sick, horrified, and useless" when he became aware of the burglary, reported BBC.

Wojnilowicz was homeless and was undergoing several difficulties during that time, said Tabitha Walker, the defendant.

Sentencing, Recorder Christian Jowett said: "This was a significant intrusion in their homes."

The court heard he has four previous convictions for offences including common assault, public order offences, and failing to surrender.