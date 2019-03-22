UK Puts 3,500 Troops On Standby In No-Deal Brexit Situation

UK has put 3,500 troops on standby to "aid contingency plans" in the face of a probable no-deal Brexit.

The United Kingdom has put 3,500 troops on standby to "aid contingency plans" in the face of a probable no-deal Brexit, according to a spokesman for the British Ministry of Defence.

The spokesman told news broadcaster CNN that the contingency plans are part of Operation Redfold - the British military's crisis management operation in the scenario of a no-deal Brexit.

Apart from this, the UK's military bunker under the Ministry of Defence has become "operational" on Monday. Known as Pindar, the bunker is a defence crisis-management centre which is used to plan for operations deemed significant, like the 2012 London Olympics.

"We are always willing to support wider government planning for any scenario, and we have committed to holding 3,500 troops at readiness to aid contingency plans. We will consider any requests from other government departments if they feel defence capability could contribute to their no-deal planning," a Ministry of Defence spokesman told CNN.

European Union leaders are currently holding intense discussions in Brussels regarding the extension to Brexit which has been sought by the United Kingdom. Speculations are rife that extension may be granted till May.

