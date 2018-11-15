UK's Theresa May Likely To Face Leadership Challenge On Thursday: Report

Brexiteers are angry about Theresa May's draft deal to leave the European Union. (File)

Brexit supporters in Theresa May's party will "likely" call for a vote of no confidence in her as their leader on Thursday, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said, citing a senior member of the Conservative Party.

Kuenssberg said Brexiteers were so angry about May's draft deal to leave the European Union that they were submitting letters to the head of a committee of Conservative lawmakers responsible for handling any leadership challenge.

"Senior Tory (Conservative) tells me Brexiteer anger so high that seems likely there will be a call for no-confidence vote tomorrow - letters going in," she said on Twitter.