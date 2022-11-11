UK Politician Claims Westminster Has 'Whisper List' Of Leaders To Avoid

According to the female MP, Westminster has a "culture of toxicity."

A British female Labour Member of Parliament has claimed that she has a "whisper network list" of about 40 politicians, including two former cabinet ministers, to avoid in Westminster due to sexual harassment concerns, according to The Guardian.

Charlotte Nichols, the MP for Warrington North, said she was warned by colleagues not to accept a drink from or be alone with anyone. The list, which is not written down, includes people known for "bullying or sexual misconduct," the outlet further said.

"We need to be aware of these MPs from a range of political parties for our friends' sake who may visit parliament, for our staffers' sake and of course for our own safety and professional reputation as well," she has been quoted as saying by The Guardian.

In order to stay safe, she admitted she would avoid them "as far as possible", even if it meant dodging trying to work with them.

According to the 31-year-old MP for Warrington North, the list is not 100 per cent complete. "Everyone will know of a whisper network list of people to avoid in Parliament. When I joined in 2019, I was sat down and told of people I should never accept a drink from, never be alone with and avoid as far as possible, to stay safe," she added.

A series of scandals involving alleged bullying or harassment by MPs have rocked the UK Parliament in recent months.