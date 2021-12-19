UK PM's Office Confirms Resignation Of Brexit Negotiator David Frost

"Brexit is now secure": David Frost said in his resignation letter.

Boris Johnson's office on Saturday confirmed the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, topping a torrid week for the British prime minister after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election defeat.

Downing Street released Frost's resignation letter, in which he said he would step down with immediate effect as "Brexit is now secure". But he said he had made clear to Johnson his "concerns about the current direction of travel".

"I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change," he added.

