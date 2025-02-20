UK PM Expresses Support For Ukraine's Zelensky After Trump "Dictator" Remark

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday and expressed his support for Ukraine's leader.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together," a statement issued by Starmer's office after the call said, using a different spelling for the Ukrainian president's surname.

"The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)