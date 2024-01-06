Royal Navy Forced To Post Job Ad On Linkedin Amid Staffing Crisis: Report

The Britain Navy recently decommissioned two of its warships (File)

The Royal Navy advertised for a top job on social media last month as it struggled to fill the role internally, military sources have said.

Sources say the Royal Navy was forced to post the recruitment ad on LinkedIn because Britain's armed forces have been facing a recruitment crisis.

"Unseen and unhindered, the silent strength protecting from beneath the waves. The Royal Navy is recruiting for a Director of Submarines, responsible for highly classified stealth, elite operations and trident, our nuclear deterrent. Candidates must be a member of the reserves forces or have served with the regular forces. Know someone who is up for the task?," the advertisement said.

The candidate would be responsible for "elite operations" and the nation's nuclear deterrent.

Several experts and users condemned the move after the Royal Navy turned to social for one of the highest naval ranks as it failed to find a suitable candidate internally.

This comes amid reports that the Britain Navy recently decommissioned two of its warships due to a shortage of sailor.

A government report shows that the UK Navy performed the worst out of the three armed services for recruitment over the last one year.