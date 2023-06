British MPs on Monday voted overwhelmingly to remove ex-prime minister Boris Johnson's parliamentary pass as they approved a damning report that found he lied to parliament about Covid lockdown-breaking parties.

MPs voted by 354 to seven in favour of the report's findings, with many Conservatives, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, abstaining.

