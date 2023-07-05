UK Man Tries To Open Plane's Door During Take-Off, Restrained By Other Passengers

The British boxer was detained after the incident.

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man from the United Kingdom was restrained by other passengers on a Ryanair flight from Zadar, Croatia, when he created panic among the travellers by trying to open the airplane's door during take-off, as per a report in Independent. The British boxer was detained after the incident.

A video of the same is making rounds on social media. In the now-viral video, the man gets up from his seat on a packed Ryanair flight and becomes very disruptive. He removes his sunglasses and demands the crew to open the door. He also gestures weirdly at the other passengers before heading towards the door. Throughout all this, the UK man can be heard shouting, "Open the door". Suddenly, two men get up from their seats to stop him and throw him on the floor.

Watch the video below:

🇭🇷🇬🇧 A British tourist tried to open the door on a crowded Ryanair plane flying from Zadar in Croatia.



When he ran to the door, two young men jumped on him and threw him to the floor. pic.twitter.com/taUp4nzkpD — Winnie Pooh (@WinniePooh14466) July 3, 2023

The plane was moving on the runway and preparing for take-off to London when the incident took place. Most of the passengers on the aircraft were coming back from the Hideout Croatian music festival, which was held on the island of Pag towards the end of June. Further, the British boxer was removed from the aircraft and was taken to the hospital after he resisted arrest. At present, he is in custody on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

A spokesperson of the airline told Independent, "This flight from Zadar to London Stansted (30 June) returned to stand after an individual passenger became disruptive while preparing for take-off. The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to London Stansted."

"This is now a matter for local police. We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this passenger's disruptive behaviour," they added.