UK Man Killed Colleague By Cutting Her Throat 14 Times 'To Make Sure She Was Dead'

Ross McCullam killed said he went into a "blind rage". (Representational Photo)

A lab technician has been convicted for killing his colleague at his parents' home in Leicestershire in England, according to a report in The Guardian. Ross McCullam strangled and stabbed Meghan Newborough weeks after they began a relationship last year. The 30-year-old was found guilty of the murder of Ms Newborough, 23, by the Leicester Crown Court on Monday after a six-week trial. The man nodded twice as the verdict was read out, The Guardian report further said.

McCullam had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but had claimed he could not be guilty of murdering Ms Newborough as he lost control triggered by the victim.

McCullam had told the court that the fatal incident took place when Ms Newborough prepared to give him oral sex. The 30-year-old claimed he went into a "blind rage" after remembering sexual abuse from his childhood, which triggered a moment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the outlet said in its report.

But the court refused to accept McCullam's argument, and he was convicted in just over an hour and a half. The court took note of his statement given to the police, in which McCullam said he strangled Ms Newborough and cut her throat 14 times "to make sure Megan was dead", according to Sky News.

McCullam waited for 10 minutes before fetching a knife and later dumper the woman's body in a country lane, according to his police statement.

Ms Newborough's mother, father and sister cried and hugged each other at the back of the court as McCullam was convicted, the Sky News report further said.

The family said in a statement that their lives have "well and truly been ripped apart" after the verdict.