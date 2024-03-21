UK Man Complained Of Chronic Headaches, Now He Has 15 Months To Live

The couple's friends set up a GoFundMe - titled "Ricks army- Cancer will not win!!"

Ricky Smith, 39, received a devastating diagnosis of terminal cancer. This news comes after just a few months of experiencing headaches he initially attributed to work stress, the New York Post reported.

Mr Smith's battle began in February with persistent headaches. Believing it was simply a consequence of a demanding workload, he didn't seek medical attention. However, after two weeks with no improvement, his partner, Katrina Binfield, 41, urged him to see a doctor. Ms Binfield claims the initial doctor's visit yielded no significant diagnosis, with advice to simply rest and increase water intake.

Unfortunately, the pain persisted, prompting Ms Binfield to schedule Mr Smith for an eye test. This appointment proved crucial, as the eye doctor discovered a concerning sign - blood behind both of Mr Smith's eyes. This discovery led to further investigation and ultimately, the life-altering diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Following the eye exam, Ricky was urgently referred to Maidstone Hospital.** There, a CT scan revealed a shocking discovery - a mass on his brain. To gain a clearer picture, doctors performed an MRI scan, which confirmed the worst: an inoperable butterfly glioblastoma. This aggressive brain cancer left Ricky with a fight for his life, with doctors estimating he has 15 months to live. Anxiously awaiting biopsy results, Mr Smith hopes for any available treatment options that could extend his precious time with his family.

Ms Binfield, a make-up artist, from Minster, Isle of Sheppey, Kent, told South West News Service, "Life is very up and down for us at the minute. There are days when Ricky can be confused and forgetful and there are days when I can see the changes in him. That is really hard, I am watching my partner change in front of my eyes."



Ms Binfield said: "He started getting constant headaches for a couple of weeks. We thought at first it may have been a virus. I was ill just before but his lasted longer than mine. He is a hardworking man and never takes time off, but he was starting to call in sick and just sit around the house. I said to him 'Rick this isn't you' and 'we need to get you looked at'."

Ms Binfield said that sharing the sad news with their children - Louie, 8, Karson, 5, and Arlo, 2 - was very difficult.

"Arlo is too little to understand, but I sat Louie and Karson down last week," she explained.

"Louie is such a sensitive soul, so I was really worried about him. He got up, gave me a hug and said, 'Don't worry, mum - we will fight this,' " she recalled.

She added that she and Karson cried together.

"He has been amazing, but it still doesn't feel like this is happening to us," she revealed.

The couple's friends set up a GoFundMe - titled "Ricks army- Cancer will not win!!" - to raise money for Smith's treatment, his 40th birthday and for a planned wedding.