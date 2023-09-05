UK Man Claims He Found A Live Mouse In His Soup: ''Tail Was The First Thing...''

The takeaway denied it was their food and refused a refund.

A man in the UK was left horrified after he allegedly found a mouse in his Chinese takeaway soup, the Independent reported. Sam Hayward, who hails from Kent, had just started eating his dinner brought home by his girlfriend when he spotted something moving in his mushroom noodle soup. He added that at first, he thought it was a ''big mushroom'' but later realised that it was moving and that it had a large tail.

Taken aback, he started taking a video of the rodent and rang the restaurant where his girlfriend had ordered the takeaway.

''I started eating and got about three-quarters to halfway through it and then thought, 'That's a big mushroom, isn't it? It was twitching... I'm no animal expert, but it couldn't have been alive'', he said.

''The tail was the first thing I saw and it just freaked me out,'' he added.

However, the takeaway denied it was their food and refused a refund. Since his girlfriend Emily had paid for the meal with cash and did not have a receipt, there was no way to prove that he got the food from the restaurant in question.

Mr Hayward said he was disappointed at the restaurant's response, adding he had been a regular customer for more than 20 years before the incident.

"All I wanted was for them to apologise – it's just the principal," he added.

In a similar incident, a Michigan man claimed that he found a dead rodent in the minestrone soup he ordered from a popular Italian restaurant, Olive Garden. The diner found a hairy rat's foot in his bowl of minestrone during the restaurant's bottomless soup special.

The man sued the restaurant for more than $25,000. Olive Garden's parent company, Darden Restaurants, responded to the allegations and said that they do not believe the claims made by the customer.