UK Magic Society Expelled Woman Posing As Man. Now They Want Her Back

A British society dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of magic is attempting to find its first female member. Sophie Lloyd, an actress, posed as a man named Raymond to gain entry into the Magic Circle, an all-male club. She faced expulsion from society for "deliberate deception" in 1991 after she came clean. The magic club, since, has changed its mindset about gender preferences and now wants her back, reported CNN.

Lloyd was convinced to apply to the Magic Circle by her friend Jenny Winstanley, the chairperson of the Magic Circle Laura London told CNN. The "orchestrated deception" was "so brilliantly put together, almost like a heist," London claimed, adding that Lloyd trained for 18 months in magic and how to behave, dress, and sound like a man.

In 1989, Lloyd passed the entrance exam and gained admission to the Magic Circle disguised as a man named Raymond Lloyd. She started as an apprentice and became a full member in March 1991. In the same year, the society council finally decided to allow women to join the group after which Lloyd removed her spectacles and wig to show that she was Sophie, a 28-year-old woman.

The Times reported the council's response was "swift and severe" after realising that they had "been fooled by perhaps the greatest deception of all". Lloyd was threatened with legal action and removed from the society.

According to Laura London, Lloyd kept doing magic even after expulsion and used it in a show to teach kids about bullying. But ever since, it's been "hard to find her."

She said, “I'd like to sit down and chat with her and see what happened to her. I have a feeling she was very hurt by this and I really hope that it didn't affect her ability to continue in the entertainment industry. I hope that it didn't dishearten her.”

London explained The Magic Circle "would all like to apologise" but more than that what they “would love to do is invite her back.”

According to the society's website, there are currently over 80 female members in the circle. However, this represents roughly 5% of its over 1,700-member cohort. Founded in 1905 in London's Soho district, The Magic Circle's most famous members include magician Dynamo, actor Stephen Fry and even King Charles III, who joined in 1975 while still a prince after pulling off a cups and balls trick.