UK Heatwave Forces Amusement Park Guests To Walk Down The Rollercoaster

The United Kingdom is experiencing severe heatwaves, with temperature breaking all-time records and power outages due to overheating of equipment. Due to this, some unfortunate people caught on a rollercoaster at Staffordshire's AltonTowers amusement park were forced to go down a flight of stairs to reach the ground.

A guest named Dean shared a picture of the the harrowing experience on Twitter. He wrote, "A Oblivion shuttle has stopped at the top, I'm sure the magical bottles of water will be straight out in this heat."

The guest created a thread on Twitter along with the images of people stuck at the roller coaster till the evacuation took place.

According to the post, water bottles were provided to the people who were experiencing the scorching heat.

He also said that the ride was unable to get started because of the evacuation process. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the evacuation process. The guests were provided with water bottles and a harness to walk back down to the ground.

The record heat caused melted the signalling equipment and damaged train tracks in Britain on Wednesday. Due to the high temperatures, the train services were severely disrupted across the United Kingdom.

