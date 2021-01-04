UK Firm Moderna Raises 2021 Vaccine Output Forecast To At Least 600 Million Doses

Moderna said it has so far supplied about 18 million doses to US government.

Moderna Inc said on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast, as the United States continues to roll-out the vaccine.

The company was working to invest and hire in order to deliver up to 1 billion doses this year, the higher end of its production forecast, it said.

Moderna said it has so far supplied about 18 million doses to US government as part of a deal for 200 million doses

It has also signed a deal with the Canadian government for 40 million doses

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)