UK Drug Dealer Tosses Rs 3 Crore Of Heroin From His Truck During Desperate Police Chase

A reckless chase involving a drug dealer throwing a fortune in heroin out his window ended with an arrest at Manchester Airport, according to The Metro.

Neil Corrigan, 42, disregarded police attempts to pull him over near Warrington. Instead, he led them on a dangerous high-speed chase on the M56, weaving through traffic and even driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

In a desperate attempt to ditch evidence, Corrigan tossed a large black bag from his van, littering the tarmac with what turned out to be 2kg of heroin worth a staggering 285,000 pounds (Rs 2,9820711).

The chase culminated at Manchester Airport, where Corrigan reached a dead end after crashing through a parking barrier. He attempted to escape on foot, but a pursuing officer apprehended him.

Corrigan has pleaded guilty to drug offences, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to five years in prison and a driving ban exceeding five years.

Authorities praised the operation, highlighting the removal of a significant amount of illegal drugs from the streets.

Chief Inspector John Forshaw told The Metro after sentencing: "This is another fantastic result that has led to the removal of a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets of Cheshire and further afield. The manner of Corrigan's driving was extremely dangerous, showing no regard for the safety of innocent members of the public as part of his failed attempt to flee officers."

"Thankfully, we were able to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion, and Corrigan is now being held accountable for his actions."