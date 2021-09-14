UK Delays Full Post-Brexit Border Checks On Goods From European Union

Britain on Tuesday said it would push back its implementation of full post-Brexit borders checks on goods from the European Union, as red tape and new immigration rules fuel supply problems.

Plans to introduce full controls in areas such as the import of food and animal products had been due from next month but would now start from January next year under a "pragmatic new timetable", Downing Street said.

