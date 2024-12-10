UK Criminology Student Kills Woman To "Know What It Feels Like"

A criminology student in the UK has been accused of killing a woman while injuring another as he wanted to "know what it would be like to take a life", according to the prosecutors. Nasen Saadi, 20, killed Amie Gray, 34, and seriously injured 38-year-old Leanne Miles on Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth in May, earlier this year. Saadi started his pursuit to kill someone in April as he looked for a place for the attack. After researching beaches in the south of England, he settled on Bournemouth, according to a BBC report.

"He seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others," Sarah Jones KC, the prosecutor told the jury at the Winchester Crown Court.

On the night of the stabbings, the two women were sitting on the sand where they had lit a fire and were watching the full moon. Both were chatting and sharing stories when Saadi, 20, 'hovering at the edges of the promenade" stepped up and executed the knife attack on the two unsuspecting women.

Fascinated by true crime

Ms Gray suffered 10 thrusts from the knife, including one to her heart and succumbed to the injuries on the beach. Ms Miles suffered about 20 wounds but managed to survive.

"In an act horrifying in its savagery and in its randomness he stabbed them both multiple times, chasing after them as they tried to escape or divert him from the other and continued his attack," Ms Jones said.

"He left them on the sand to bleed to death while he moved away and tried to disappear back into the shadows, away from the glare of the streetlights or the moonlight and back into anonymity. He got rid of his weapon. He changed his clothes and shoes and got rid of them," the barrister added.

Saddi told the police he was fascinated by true crime and was in Bournemouth at the time of the attacks but denied any involvement. He left the area the next day and was arrested on May 28 with the police finding knives in his bedside drawer and hidden between a wall and wardrobe.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Saadi has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder as the trial continues.



