UK Covid Strain To Become More Dominant In US By Early Spring: Top Expert

Anthony Fauci said it's not clear whether South African strain will eventually dominate in US. (File)

The new strain of the novel coronavirus that first appeared in the United Kingdom will become more dominant in the United States by the middle of spring, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.

"The projection that is made with regard to the UK [variant] is that by the end of March, the beginning of April it actually will become more dominant in this country," Fauci said speaking to reporters on Friday.

Fauci said that it is not yet clear whether the South African coronavirus strain - considered to be more infections than the original strain - will eventually dominate in the United States.

The UK coronavirus variant is currently present in at least 28 US states and has been identified in more than 315 patients, according to Fauci.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

