UK Government Says Chinese Spying On The Rise, Pledges $818 Million To Intelligence

Chinese spying and attempts by Beijing to undermine Britain's democracy and economy have risen in recent years, the UK government said Tuesday in a report on the Asian giant.

Foreign minister David Lammy told parliament the Labour administration would invest £600 million ($818 million) in its intelligence services as a result of the findings.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer commissioned an "audit" of Britain's relations with Beijing after he swept to power in landslide general election win last July.

The report, published on Tuesday, recommended high-level engagement with China for a "trade and investment relationship" but also building "resilience" against threats posed by Beijing.

"We understand that China is a sophisticated and persistent threat," but "not engaging with China is therefore no choice at all", Lammy told MPs.

"Like our closest allies, we will co-operate where we can and we will challenge where we must," he said, vowing that meant "never compromising on our national security".

Starmer has vowed to pursue a "consistent" relationship after the previous Conservative government first trumpeted a "golden era" of close diplomatic ties before relations became increasingly strained.

The British PM hopes Chinese investment can help him achieve his main mission of firing up Britain's economy.

But differences over Russia's war in Ukraine, Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs and Hong Kong -- including the imprisonment of media mogul Jimmy Lai -- pose hurdles to repairing relations.

In a joint letter coordinated by Reporters Without Borders, 33 organisations around the globe wrote to Starmer on Tuesday asking him to meet Lai's son Sebastian.

"As a British citizen facing an unthinkable ordeal, Sebastien Lai deserves to hear first-hand from the Prime Minister what the UK is doing to secure his father's release," said the letter, which was signed by groups including Amnesty International UK and Human Rights Foundation.

Espionage allegations have also blighted the relationship in recent years, including claims that a Chinese businessman used his links with Britain's Prince Andrew to spy for the Communist Party.

The report noted that "instances of China's espionage, interference in our democracy and the undermining of our economic security have increased in recent years".

"Our national security response will therefore continue to be threat-driven, bolstering our defences and responding with strong counter-measures," the government said.

Starmer's administration is due to rule on whether to approve Beijing's controversial plans to open the biggest embassy in Britain at a new London location.

Residents, rights groups and China hawks oppose the development, fearing it could be used for the surveillance and harassment of dissidents.

