UFO Sighting? Florida Flight Crew Spots "Strange, Glowing Object" At 45,000 Feet Over The Bahamas

A flight crew on a private Surjet plane bound for Florida witnessed a bizarre phenomenon while flying over the Bahamas at high altitude. According to the New York Post, the crew - consisting of two pilots and a flight attendant - saw strange, glowing orbs darting around in the night sky, leaving them stunned. The incident occurred on December 23 as they flew back to Fort Lauderdale on an empty plane when they received a transmission from Miami air traffic control.

The flight attendant said she saw the objects appear as white lights in the night sky and transform into green as they observed. Cassandra Martin shared her extraordinary experience with NBC News, revealing that the mysterious object accompanied their plane for approximately 45 minutes before vanishing into the darkness.

"It started as white and then it just got green and almost like an electric some type of energy around it. All of a sudden I heard traffic control say, we have a foreign object, can you please identify it? I looked to the left, and a pilot saw three objects, I only saw one, and I grabbed my phone, I just pressed it to the window to see if I could get a video of what the object was," Ms Martin told NBC Miami.

"I don't know what it was, and then I zoomed in as much as the phone allowed me to. And the object was white, and it turned slightly green, almost kind of like it had an electric field around it of some sort, and it stayed with us for about 45 minutes and then we didn't see it again, and we were about 43, 45 thousand feet and it was way above us," she added.

The object's high altitude and irregular "zig-zag" movements, as described by Ms Martin, effectively eliminate the likelihood that it was a drone or a weather balloon, respectively.

"I think we were astonished, and it was something that you really can't explain but I don't have the qualifications to know what that is. Was it a little bit eerie? Yes, because again, we were pretty high up and whatever we saw was even higher than us and it had the capabilities just to zigzag and change colour, so that was a little daunting, to say the least," Ms Martin explained.