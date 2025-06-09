Uber To Offer Helicopter Taxis In Italy's Amalfi Coast To Beat Traffic

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. People can now book helicopter rides along Italy's Amalfi Coast via Uber this summer. The Uber Copter service will run from Sorrento to Capri from July 26 to August 23 on weekends. The per-head cost for the helicopter service is approximately Rs24,450 (Euro 250), requiring advance booking.

People in Italy will be able to use helicopters this summer to get around the Southern part of the country, according to Uber. Travellers on Italy's iconic Amalfi Coast can reserve a private Uber Copter from July 26 to August 23 between Sorrento and Capri and avoid traffic. The booking for 'Uber Copter' can be done in just a few minutes using the Uber app; however, it should be done 48 hours in advance.

The dual-pilot helicopter service will operate every Saturday and Sunday, with the per-head cost being around Rs24,450 (Euro 250). The helicopter will depart at 9:00am (local time) from Sorrento and return from Capri at 5:00pm (am). The journey includes door-to-door transportation to and from the helipad and is available for groups of up to six passengers.

Uber is also launching Uber Boat in Italy between July 26 to August 24. The travellers will sail from Sorrento Marina on Italian Gozzo 35 boats, enjoying the breathtaking views of the coastline. Private charters are available for up to 12 people.

As quoted by The Independent, Anabel Diaz, vice president, EMEA Mobility at Uber, said: "At Uber, we strive to help our customers go anywhere, wherever they are travelling. Italy is fast becoming one of our most popular tourist destinations, with travellers turning to the Uber app to help make their holiday travel stress-free. This summer, we're adding a series of unforgettable experiences that will make travelling by land, sea or air more magical than ever before."

Tourism in Italy

The Amalfi Coast will become more accessible this summer in the aftermath of the opening of its dedicated airport, Salerno Airport. The stunning stretch of coastline in southern Italy is known for its picturesque towns perched on cliffs, crystal-clear waters and stunning ocean views. Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello are just a few of the colourful towns that dot the coast.