Errol Musk Blames Elon's Trump Clash On PTSD, Predicts President's Win In Heated Spat

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Errol Musk suggests Elon Musk's conflict with Trump stems from stress and PTSD. He claims Trump is likely to prevail in their disputes. The tension escalated over Trump's recent spending bill, criticised by Elon as excessive.

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed that his son lashed out at Donald Trump because of 'PTSD' from the White House and that he made a mistake going against the US president, who was the most likely to prevail in the nasty spat. Musk Sr made the remark in Moscow, where he is expected to address a forum organised by Vladimir Putin's closest aides.

The tech billionaire has had a bitter, public fallout with the Republican leader after he lashed out about the recent 'Big, Beautiful Bill' brought in by the Trump administration.

"So they had an argument about that [bill], and as they are all suffering from a bit of PTSD, a post-traumatic stress disorder over the last few months, they started hitting out at each other," said Mr Errol, as per Metro.

"But unfortunately, he doesn't realise that in order to get their votes in the Senate and the Congress, Trump has to do that," he added.

As per Musk Sr, the two heavyweights have been under stress for the last five months, and things reached a breaking point with the bill.

"They are the only two people left in the arena, Trump and Elon, and all they were used to was fighting with the opposition. They've been under a lot of stress for five months. And it gives them a break. You know, they've had to get rid of all the opposition, try and put the country back on track, and do normal things and so forth," said Mr Errol.

"They're very tired and stressed. And so you can expect something like this. It's not unusual. Trump will prevail. He's the president. He was elected as the president, so Elon made a mistake, I think. But he's tired. He's stressed."

Also Read | US Researcher Proposes Detonating Massive Nuclear Bomb Under Ocean To Save Earth

Musk-Trump fallout

According to the Tesla CEO, the new bill would exacerbate the already substantial federal deficit, potentially plunging the country into a debt crisis.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," the billionaire wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

The situation turned pear-shaped when Mr Trump told reporters that he was expecting Mr Musk to attack him for some time. The SpaceX boss took things further by dropping the 'bomb' that Mr Trump was mentioned in the FBI's Jeffrey Epstein files. He, however, later deleted the post.