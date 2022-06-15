UAE To Suspend Exports Of Indian Wheat For 4 Months: Report

UAE's economy ministry cited international developments as the reason behind the move.

UAE's economy ministry has ordered the suspension of exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India for a period of four months, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The statement added that companies wishing to export or re-export Indian wheat that was imported to the UAE before May 13, when the suspension began, must first submit an application to the ministry.

The ministry cited international developments that have affected trade flows as the reason behind the move.

