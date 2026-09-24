UAE Suspends All Flights By Iranian Airlines To Comply With US Sanctions

The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday it would no longer accept flights by Iranian airlines as it joins US sanctions aimed at raising economic pressure during the Middle East war.

Dubai, the UAE's commercial hub, is a major destination for Iran's carriers, with multiple daily flights, a large Iranian community and close business links.

Several other countries have suspended Iranian flights, although routes to Turkey and China were among those that remained open.

"The General Civil Aviation Authority announced the suspension of all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE," said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

The suspension, from Thursday, was "based on the US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines preventing them from using airports around the world", the statement said.

The UAE was targeted by thousands of Iranian missiles and drones in the war's early stages. Last month, the oil-rich monarchy suspended trade and financial exchanges with Iran.

On Wednesday, the UAE central bank blocked transactions to and from Iran by branches of Iran's Bank Melli, accusing it of violating laws on money laundering, terrorism and arms proliferation.

Iranian media had reported the UAE's suspension earlier on Thursday.

An Iran Airtour flight from Tehran to Dubai was cancelled shortly before its scheduled departure in the morning, after tickets had been issued, one passenger told AFP.

Dubai airport, which offers connections to Europe, Asia and Africa, often serves as a transit point for Iranian travellers, and is a common destination for business trips.

In early September, the US imposed sanctions on Iran's aviation sector and vowed to come down hard on companies that work with it.

Those companies had until Wednesday to comply -- by stopping refuelling Iranian plans, for example -- or face the possibility of being cut off from the dollar-based financial system.

Starting on Wednesday, the main Iranian airlines were forced to cancel their international flights as neighbouring countries adopted restrictive measures.

Turkmenistan also joined the list on Thursday, turning back a flight from Tehran to Dushanbe "since Turkmenistan did not authorise Iranian airlines", Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesman Majid Akhavan told the ISNA news agency.

Despite the sanctions, several small Iranian carriers continue to fly abroad, notably to China, which refuses to bow to US pressure, as well as to Armenia.

Iran has nearly 30 airlines, most operating domestic regional routes.

Iran Air, the national carrier, and Mahan, a private company, are the largest for international travel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)