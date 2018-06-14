New UAE Plan To "Secure Foreign Workers' Rights", Ease Visa Rules The cabinet also adopted a number of "visa facilitations" for visitors, residents, families and people overstaying their visa.

Share EMAIL PRINT The newly created plan secures workers rights in the private sector and reduces the burdens on employers.



The measures include a new insurance plan for workers' guarantees, state-owned WAM news agency reported. The previous mandatory deposit of 3,000 dirham ($817) per worker is now being replaced by a new insurance that costs 60 dirham annually per worker, according to the report.



The newly created plan "secures workers' rights in the private sector and reduces the burdens on employers," WAM said. It allows businesses to recover about 14 billion dirham, representing the value of current guarantees paid by employers, which will enable them to further invest in the development of their business, the news agency said.



The cabinet also adopted a number of "visa facilitations" for visitors, residents, families and people overstaying their visa to cater for a wider segment of the society, according to WAM. A new decision has also been approved to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours. A transit visa can be extended for up to 96 hours for a fee of 50 dirham.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the U.A.E. and ruler of Dubai, adopted a number of strategic decisions over foreign workers' insurance in the private sector, as well as a legislative package of visa facilitation.The measures include a new insurance plan for workers' guarantees, state-owned WAM news agency reported. The previous mandatory deposit of 3,000 dirham ($817) per worker is now being replaced by a new insurance that costs 60 dirham annually per worker, according to the report.The newly created plan "secures workers' rights in the private sector and reduces the burdens on employers," WAM said. It allows businesses to recover about 14 billion dirham, representing the value of current guarantees paid by employers, which will enable them to further invest in the development of their business, the news agency said. The cabinet also adopted a number of "visa facilitations" for visitors, residents, families and people overstaying their visa to cater for a wider segment of the society, according to WAM. A new decision has also been approved to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours. A transit visa can be extended for up to 96 hours for a fee of 50 dirham. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter