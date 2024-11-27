UAE Gets 1st Licensed Lottery With Top Prize At...

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched its first authorised national lottery, with a jackpot of 100 million dirhams (AED) -- equivalent to $27.2 million -- up for grabs. The inaugural draw of the federally licensed lottery will be next month on December 14, according to reports.

The UAE Lottery is being operated by The Game LLC under licence from the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). It offers residents aged 18 and above multiple ways to participate through its official website.

In the beginning, The Game LLC is offering two games -- Lucky Day and Scratch Cards, will a likelihood of adding more games soon. The “Lucky Day” tickets cost AED 50 and can be purchased from the UAE Lottery website.

Apart from the “Lucky Day” tickets, people can also buy scratch cards ranging from AED 5 to AED 50, with potential winnings of up to AED 1 million.

How Lottery Works?

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the ticket holder will get a choice of picking six numbers from the ‘Days' section and one from ‘Months'.

The participant will hit a jackpot and will win AED 100 million if all seven numbers they chose match the draw result.

The second prize worth AED 1 million will go to the participant whose all six choices match the ‘Days' section.

The third prize worth AED 100,000 has been reserved for the ticket holder whose five numbers from the ‘Days' and one from the ‘Months' section match.

If someone's five choices match from the ‘Days' section; or four from ‘Days' and one from the ‘Months' section, they could claim the fourth prize worth AED 1,000.

The fifth prize worth AED 100 will go to people whose three choices match numbers from the ‘Days' section and one from ‘Months'; or two from ‘Days' and one number from ‘Months'; or one from ‘Days' and one number from ‘Months'; or one from ‘Months' match, Khaleej Times report said.

The lottery will also guarantee seven winners of AED 100,000 each through “Lucky Chance IDs" apart from the “Lucky Day” draws.