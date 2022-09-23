UN Chief Expresses Concern About Excessive Use Of Force To Iran President

Antonio Guterres met with Iranian President and raised human rights issues.(File)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York on Thursday and raised human rights issues, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

The UN is concerned "about reports of peaceful protests being met with excessive use of force leading to dozens of deaths and injuries," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"We call on the security forces to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and appeal to all to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation," Dujarric said.

