Two US Soldiers Killed In Kentucky Helicopter Crash: Army

The solders, both from the 101st Airborne Division, were not identified. The Army said the incident was under investigation.
"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," Brigadier General Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said in the Facebook statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time."
The crash is the latest in a series of similar incidents involving U.S. military aircraft that began on Tuesday.
A US Marine Corps helicopter crashed during training in Southern California on Tuesday. All four members were believed to be killed.
A Marine jet also crashed in Djibouti on Tuesday. The pilot was later reported in stable condition.
