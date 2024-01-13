2 US Navy Sailors Missing Off Coast Of Somalia, Search Operation On

Two U.S. Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the U.S. military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

"The sailors were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the U.S. Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)