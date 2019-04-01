Two Pilots Of US Marine Corps Killed In Chopper Crash

An investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind the helicopter crash.

World | | Updated: April 01, 2019 04:55 IST
A routine training mission was underway when the AH-1Z Viper helicopter crashed. (Representational)


Washington: 

Two pilots of the United States Marine Corps were killed when their chopper crashed near Yuma in Arizona on Saturday (local time), the US Marine Corps said in a statement.

CNN reported that a routine training mission was underway when the AH-1Z Viper helicopter crashed around 8:45 pm (local time).

An investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind the helicopter crash.

The names of the two pilots are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, the US Marine Corps said.



