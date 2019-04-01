Two Pilots Of US Marine Corps Killed In Chopper Crash

Two pilots of the United States Marine Corps were killed when their chopper crashed near Yuma in Arizona on Saturday (local time), the US Marine Corps said in a statement.
CNN reported that a routine training mission was underway when the AH-1Z Viper helicopter crashed around 8:45 pm (local time).
An investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind the helicopter crash.
The names of the two pilots are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, the US Marine Corps said.
