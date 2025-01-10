Dubai's New Rs 85,000 Crore Project: 2 Buildings Connected By A "Sky Pool"

Two new skyscrapers, each standing at 591 feet, will soon be added to Dubai's skyline as part of a $1-billion (around Rs 85,879 crore) luxury development at Marasi Marina. The twin towers will be connected by a 43-foot infinity pool perched on the rooftop, but access to this feature will be restricted to a private ultra-penthouse, reported CNN.



The project is named Regent Residences Dubai, and it's expected to be ready by 2027. Developed in partnership between real estate company Sankari and IHG Hotels & Resorts, it will comprise 63 luxury apartments, with each unit occupying an entire floor and offering views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek.



Described by the architects as an “ultra-penthouse,” the project's signature rooftop pool won't be accessible to most residents. The penthouse, spanning 35,000 square feet, will feature six bedrooms, a private gym and a personal elevator.



While the exclusive pool remains out of reach for others, all apartments in the development will come with private swimming terraces and access to an 82-foot indoor lap pool.



Architectural firm Foster + Partners, which designed the project, said the towers' exterior was inspired by cascading water. Renderings show pool terraces extending from the buildings' facades.



The architectural design splits the structure into two towers, both sharing the “same design language,” said Foster + Partners in a statement. This layout allows for one expansive apartment on each floor, maximising natural light and ventilation.



In addition to offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, each apartment is carefully positioned to take in the stunning sunrises and sunsets over the city.



“At the highest level, an ultra-penthouse bridges the two towers and features a spectacular sky pool,” read the statement.



Beyond luxury residences, Regent Residences Dubai will offer a wide range of facilities, including tennis and padel courts, outdoor lounges, a private cinema and a virtual golf simulator. The project will also feature 10 floating homes, referred to as “water villas.”



The towers' podium will include green spaces, retail outlets and dining options.



The skyscrapers are part of a broader redevelopment initiative at Marasi Marina in Business Bay, a waterfront neighbourhood south of Dubai's downtown area. The project aims to transform the area into a hub for luxury living and leisure.