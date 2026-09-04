Two Seattle Mariners Raised Flag Days After 9/11, Now Immortalised In A Statue, Here's The History

A memorable moment from the Seattle Mariners' 2001 season has now been turned into a permanent part of T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners unveiled their new Legacy Plaza on Thursday, featuring a statue of Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore holding an American flag, recreating a moment that took place after baseball returned following the September 11 attacks, reported Fox 13 Seattle.

The new plaza is located in centre field and features the statue surrounded by a wall of 116 commemorative bats and 2,269 baseball medallions bought by fans.

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The Story Behind The Statue

The statue recreates the moment when Cameron and McLemore carried the American flag across the field in 2001. Mariners chairman John Stanton said the statue captures a powerful image from one of the most memorable seasons in baseball history.

Stanton said there was no speech or ceremony when the two teammates carried the flag together. He described it as a simple moment that became a symbol of strength and unity when Americans were looking for such signs.

The moment took place after the September 11 terrorist attacks had shut down the country and Major League Baseball for several days. The Mariners returned to action a week later during their record-tying 116-win season.

On September 19, the Mariners clinched the AL West title during a game against the Los Angeles Angels. Fans celebrated when the result needed from the game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics appeared on the stadium scoreboard.

After the Mariners defeated the Angels 5-0, the players came onto the field to celebrate, but the mood was much quieter than the usual celebrations of a team heading to the playoffs.

Carl Hamilton, the team's video coordinator and a veteran of the Marines, brought a large American flag onto the field and waved it with outfielder Stan Javier.

McLemore then took the flag to the pitcher's mound as the team gathered around. Following a moment of silence and prayer, McLemore and Cameron raised the flag and walked around the bases.

Looking back on the moment on Thursday, Cameron said there was no plan to get the flag and hold it up. He said it was simply part of who they were and what they did every day.

Cameron also expressed gratitude for being able to share the moment with the team, the Seattle community and the city.