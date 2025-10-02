Two Killed As Morocco's Gen Z Protests Escalate Against $35 Billion World Cup Plans

Morocco reported its first deaths from youth-led protests over poor public services and heavy spending on preparations for the 2030 men's soccer World Cup.

Officers of the Royal Gendarmerie killed two people and wounded an unspecified number of others on Wednesday after they "were forced" to repel attackers suspected of trying to steal their weapons and ammunition in the southern town Lqliaa, near Agadir, the state news agency MAP said.

The development came during a fresh bout of protests that escalated into clashes with security forces in several towns and cities late Wednesday. The deepening unrest mirrors recent "Gen Z" protests in countries such as Madagascar, where President Andry Rajoelina dismissed his government this week following days of turmoil.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry earlier said at least 263 members of the security forces and 23 civilians were hurt in protests across 17 cities the previous night. Some 409 people were taken into police custody, it added.

Upheaval on this scale is rare for Morocco, an investor favorite that's seen as a beacon of stability in the Middle East and North Africa. It coincides with government plans to spend an estimated $35 billion on infrastructure, including facilities for co-hosting the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

The spending has drawn opposition from many in the country of 38 million people on Europe's doorstep, who see it as lavish in a place where youth unemployment is rampant, health challenges abound and education facilities languish. A leaderless and tech-savvy group named GenZ212 has spearheaded the opposition, drumming up demonstrations via social media.

'Health Care First'

"Health care first, we don't want the World Cup," protesters have chanted.

The Interior Ministry accused demonstrators of "dangerous escalation," alleging they used knives and firebombs. It vowed in a statement that anyone found to have committed unlawful acts would face "firm and strict" action.

AMDH, Morocco's main human rights advocacy group, estimates more than 1,000 people have been arrested since Saturday. In the capital Rabat alone, 148 protesters have faced charges ranging from disparaging public security to committing acts of violence, it said.

Damir, a prominent advocacy group, urged the government to reconsider its investment priorities and "strictly respect" citizens' constitutional right to assert their opinions peacefully.

In a statement, it expressed regret over "the disproportionate response of public authorities to these demonstrations, rejects the excessive use of force, and condemns the use of violence by intruders within the protests."

