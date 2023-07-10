Two Girls Killed After Car Crashes Into Primary School In London

A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said. (Representational)

A second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the building of a primary school in London, police announced on Sunday.

The crash, which police have said was not terror-related, happened at the private Study Prep girls' school in Wimbledon on Thursday.

Police released a statement announcing the death on Sunday of the second child which conveyed a message from her family.

"Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her," they said.

A girl died following the crash, which happened on the last day of term for children aged four to eight at the school.

A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said in the statement.

Several other people were also taken to hospital but are not in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was detained at the scene and taken to hospital, police said Friday.

Her condition was assessed as not life-threatening, they said.

She is suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries, according to the police.

