Two Class 5 Students In Hospital After Eating Weed Gummies In US: Report

A Class 5 student distributed the weed gummies among his classmates. (Representative Photo)

Two Class 5 students of a school in the United States have been hospitalised after consuming marijuana edibles, Fox2 Detroit reported. The edibles were brought to by one of the two 11-year-olds in Grand River Academy in Livonia, the report further said.

This is the same school which was in news last month after a kindergarten student brought a bottle of pre-mixed margaritas and shared it with her classmates.

This time, Krstle Morton, the mother of a student, contacted Fox2 Detroit and said her son was given marijuana edible in his fifth grade classroom.

"He was feeling funny. That's all he kept saying (was that) he felt funny," Ms Morton said. "To know that my child had, has this in his system makes me angry. Devastated."

The “stuff” was given to her son in the form of weed gummies that one of the students brought to the class, she further said.

The Livonia Police are now investigating where the drugs came from.

In April, some parents were outraged after a kindergarten student of Grand River Academy gave pre-mixed margaritas in Dixie Cups during snack time.

One of the mothers told NBC that her daughter had four to five sips and felt “woozy, a little dizzy”.

ABC News reported that the students shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix with 10 per cent alcohol content with her classmates before a teacher stopped it.

Mother of one of the students added that the girl who brought the ready-to-drink margaritas knew it was liquor.

The school did not reveal the details of the students because of the privacy laws.