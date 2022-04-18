Kindergartner Brings Margaritas To School In US, Shares With Classmates: Report

The incident took place in Grand River Academy and parents are demanding punishment for the girl.

A kindergartner in Michigan brought a bottle of pre-mixed margaritas to school, leaving parents outraged, reported Fox2 Detroit. The incident took place on Friday and the students drank the cocktails from Dixie Cups during snack time at Grand River Academy in Livonia on Friday, the report further said.

One of the mothers told NBC that her daughter had four to five sips and felt “woozy, a little dizzy”.

Alexis Smith, whose five-year-old daughter also studies in the same class, told NBC, “There were so many thoughts running through my mind like ‘oh my god,' you know, ‘what if it was open before the girl brought it to school, how much was it?'.”

ABC News reported that the students shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix with 10 per cent alcohol content with her classmates before a teacher stopped it.

“I asked her (the teacher), like, ‘is my daughter okay?' and she said, ‘she's right here, and she looks okay.' and then I said, ‘okay, well, how much did she drink?',” Smith was quoted as saying by the publication.

She added that the girl who brought the ready-to-drink margaritas knew it was liquor.

In a statement, the school said that while teachers try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that's simply not possible. “It's unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.”

The school said they called poison control to consult regarding the next steps.

The parents, meanwhile, are demanding that the girl's family should be punished.

The school has not revealed the details of the students because of the privacy laws.